1/
Angeline Gamble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline Janovich Gamble, of Fairfield Township, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born in Wilpen, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Rajnovich) Janovich. Ange was Orthodox by faith. Prior to retirement, she was a former cosmetology teacher and was employed by the former A&P in Ligonier for 35 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Janovich; and a brother, George Janovich. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, James W. Gamble. Services were private with the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Frank Miloro as celebrant. Private interment was in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery. A special thank you to her hospice nurses, and all those who visited, offered prayers, and sent cards. Arrangements were handled by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved