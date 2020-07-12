Angeline Gamble

Angeline Janovich Gamble, of Fairfield Township, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born in Wilpen, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Rajnovich) Janovich. Ange was Orthodox by faith. Prior to retirement, she was a former cosmetology teacher and was employed by the former A&P in Ligonier for 35 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Janovich; and a brother, George Janovich. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, James W. Gamble. Services were private with the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Frank Miloro as celebrant. Private interment was in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery. A special thank you to her hospice nurses, and all those who visited, offered prayers, and sent cards. Arrangements were handled by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.



