Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
More Obituaries for Angeline Guerrieri
Angeline Guerrieri


1919 - 09
Angeline Guerrieri Obituary
Angeline (Guerrieri) Guerrieri, 100, of Herminie, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 8, 1919, in Sewickley Township, daughter of the late Charles and Josephine G. Mondini Guerrieri. She was a lifelong member of the St. Edwards Catholic Church, in Herminie. Angeline recently celebrated her 100th birthday at her home surrounded by her family. She was queen for the day. Angeline was a great Italian cook and baker. She was very family oriented and loved her grandchildren. She liked to go to bingo and was a great home maker and house wife. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Peter Guerrier; one son, Louis Guerrieri; one daughter, Shirley Epley; five sisters; and three brothers. She is survived by one son, James Guerrieri, of Herminie; daughter-in-law, Linda Guerrieri, of Herminie; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A blessing service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Father Richard Ulam, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery, in West Newton.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 4, 2019
