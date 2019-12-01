|
|
Angeline Helen (Zagozan) Long, 93, of Delmont, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Helen was born July 28, 1926 in Slickville, to the late John and Angeline (Drolz) Zagozan. She loved to sing, yodel, and cook, and was known by her family as an elegant lady and for her sweet disposition. Helen is survived by her son, John Long; her three grandchildren, Kimberly, Katie, and Clyde; siblings, Audrey Wright, Barbara Blazek, Joseph Zagozan, and Mary Ann Shedlock; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde A. Long, and siblings, William, Dorothy, Richard, Louis, Josephine Tacarico, Robert and Albert Zagozan.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381, where funeral services will follow the visitation Monday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ken Loomis. Private interment will be at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019