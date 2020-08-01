Angeline Kaloz, 90, of McKeesport, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at UPMC East Hospital. Born Sept. 29, 1929, in Glassport, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Fannie (Mastrianna) Mendicino, and the wife of the late Ray Kaloz. Angeline took great pride in caring for her family and her home. In her early years, she worked at Christy Park Works, producing munitions during World War II. She attended the former First Hungarian Reformed Church of McKeesport. Angeline enjoyed dancing, working out with the television Gurus of the '70s and '80s, and attending card parties with her dear friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Guy (Jane) Kaloz, of North Huntingdon, Vance (Delana) Kaloz, of Mars, and Tammy Kaloz, of White Oak; grandchildren, Michael, of Spring, Texas, Amanda, of Pittsburgh, Kimberly (Dan) Ackerman, of Pleasant Hills, and Vance (Lori) Jr., of Erie; great-grandchildren, Vincent "Vinnie" and Evelyn "Evie"; brothers, Sam (Marlynn) Mendicino, of Saxonburg, and John (Barbara) Mendicino, of Monroeville; also nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Angeline was also preceded in death by a son, Raymond "Raymie"; and siblings, Albert, Margaret Kanar, Evelyn Gregory, Joanne Suda and Victoria "Babe" Abbatangelo. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in McKeesport & Versailles Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com
