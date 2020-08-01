1/1
Angeline Kaloz
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline Kaloz, 90, of McKeesport, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at UPMC East Hospital. Born Sept. 29, 1929, in Glassport, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Fannie (Mastrianna) Mendicino, and the wife of the late Ray Kaloz. Angeline took great pride in caring for her family and her home. In her early years, she worked at Christy Park Works, producing munitions during World War II. She attended the former First Hungarian Reformed Church of McKeesport. Angeline enjoyed dancing, working out with the television Gurus of the '70s and '80s, and attending card parties with her dear friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Guy (Jane) Kaloz, of North Huntingdon, Vance (Delana) Kaloz, of Mars, and Tammy Kaloz, of White Oak; grandchildren, Michael, of Spring, Texas, Amanda, of Pittsburgh, Kimberly (Dan) Ackerman, of Pleasant Hills, and Vance (Lori) Jr., of Erie; great-grandchildren, Vincent "Vinnie" and Evelyn "Evie"; brothers, Sam (Marlynn) Mendicino, of Saxonburg, and John (Barbara) Mendicino, of Monroeville; also nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Angeline was also preceded in death by a son, Raymond "Raymie"; and siblings, Albert, Margaret Kanar, Evelyn Gregory, Joanne Suda and Victoria "Babe" Abbatangelo. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in McKeesport & Versailles Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
4126644489
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved