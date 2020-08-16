1/1
Angeline M. Hixson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline M. (Cannillo) Hixson, 88, of Trafford, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Manor Care of Monroeville. Angie was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Vincent and Marie D. (Truno) Cannillo. Angie was a member of St. Regis Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl B. Hixson in 1997, and her siblings, Dominic J., Anthony J., Vincent J. and John Cannillo, Rachel Morocco, Florence Bergamasco, and Mary Cuda. Angie is survived by her son, Bill Rominger; her grandchildren, Tyler Rominger (Katelynn) and Vincent Rominger, all of Michigan, and Jessica Barnes (Justin) of Iowa; her great-grandchildren, Sophie, Ellie and Griffin Rominger, and Maddox and Ava Barnes; and her two sisters, Rose Folino and Lucy Jurczak, both of Trafford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until parting prayers at 11 a.m. Monday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church, Trafford, with Father Thomas Dansak as celebrant. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Regis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Rest in Peace Angie, rest in peace.
Martine (Morocco) McDonald
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved