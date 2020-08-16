Angeline M. (Cannillo) Hixson, 88, of Trafford, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Manor Care of Monroeville. Angie was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Vincent and Marie D. (Truno) Cannillo. Angie was a member of St. Regis Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl B. Hixson in 1997, and her siblings, Dominic J., Anthony J., Vincent J. and John Cannillo, Rachel Morocco, Florence Bergamasco, and Mary Cuda. Angie is survived by her son, Bill Rominger; her grandchildren, Tyler Rominger (Katelynn) and Vincent Rominger, all of Michigan, and Jessica Barnes (Justin) of Iowa; her great-grandchildren, Sophie, Ellie and Griffin Rominger, and Maddox and Ava Barnes; and her two sisters, Rose Folino and Lucy Jurczak, both of Trafford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until parting prayers at 11 a.m. Monday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church, Trafford, with Father Thomas Dansak as celebrant. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
