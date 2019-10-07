Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Angeline M. Schultz


1931 - 2019
Angeline M. Schultz Obituary
Angeline M. Schultz, 87, of Acme, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Oct. 16, 1931, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Augustine and Bessie (Zello) Pedicone. She was a member of the former St. Boniface Catholic Church, Chestnut Ridge, and loved cooking, baking and hunting mushrooms in the spring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Morris E. Schultz; brothers, Henry, Carmen, Joseph and Frank Pedicone, and Vincent, Richard and Robert Capozzi; and sisters, Theresa DaVerse, Mary Ann Sickora, Genevieve Loncharich and Nancy Capasso. She is survived by three children, Virginia M. "Ginny" Harhai and husband David, of Greensburg, Arthur C. Schultz and wife Maria, of Acme, and Luke M. Schultz and wife Tammy, of Acme; five grandchildren, Travis and Julia Harhai, Brandon and Jenna Schultz and Jordan Zeunges; a sister, Florence Gray, of Hunker; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Interment will follow in Rose Memorial Park, Mt. Pleasant Township.
The family would like to thank Excela Home Care and Hospice, especially Christy Drnjevich, Stephanie Yothers and Lois Wonzy. They also suggest that memorial contributions be made to . www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
