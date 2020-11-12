1/1
Angeline Z. Lunn
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline Z. "Angie" Lunn, 84, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Walden's View Senior Living, North Huntingdon. She was born May 21, 1936, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Violet (Houck) Zajdel. Prior to retirement, she worked 35 years at Verizon (Bell Telephone) and was an active member of the Pioneer's Association for retired employees of Bell Telephone. Angie volunteered at the voting polls, was a wonderful seamstress and after retirement spent many years before her illness doing sewing alterations. Needlepoint, crocheting and crafts were among the many other talents she possessed. She also devoted a lot of time in her vegetable garden during the summer and enjoyed sharing her harvest with all the people in her neighborhood. She was not only a loving wife but a wonderful grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren including yearly vacations. Angie was always helping or doing kind chores for everyone she knew and will be greatly missed by all! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald H. Lunn, and a son, David Lunn. She is survived by her son, Ronald M. Lunn and wife, Linda, of Trauger, two grandsons, Jason, of Trauger, and Brian Lunn and wife, Mindy, of Pittsburgh, a great-granddaughter, McKenna Lunn, two brothers, Pete Zajdel, of Greensburg, and Donald Zajdel, of Ohio, her sister, Delores Johnston, of South Carolina, and several nieces and nephews. A private visitation and service for family will be held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Angie was so kind, so talented, a hard worker, a dedicated employee, and most of all a loving Mother and Grandmother . a kind friend, who I will always remember.
Carol Morgan
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved