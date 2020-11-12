Angeline Z. "Angie" Lunn, 84, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Walden's View Senior Living, North Huntingdon. She was born May 21, 1936, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Violet (Houck) Zajdel. Prior to retirement, she worked 35 years at Verizon (Bell Telephone) and was an active member of the Pioneer's Association for retired employees of Bell Telephone. Angie volunteered at the voting polls, was a wonderful seamstress and after retirement spent many years before her illness doing sewing alterations. Needlepoint, crocheting and crafts were among the many other talents she possessed. She also devoted a lot of time in her vegetable garden during the summer and enjoyed sharing her harvest with all the people in her neighborhood. She was not only a loving wife but a wonderful grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren including yearly vacations. Angie was always helping or doing kind chores for everyone she knew and will be greatly missed by all! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald H. Lunn, and a son, David Lunn. She is survived by her son, Ronald M. Lunn and wife, Linda, of Trauger, two grandsons, Jason, of Trauger, and Brian Lunn and wife, Mindy, of Pittsburgh, a great-granddaughter, McKenna Lunn, two brothers, Pete Zajdel, of Greensburg, and Donald Zajdel, of Ohio, her sister, Delores Johnston, of South Carolina, and several nieces and nephews. A private visitation and service for family will be held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. www.bachafh.com
