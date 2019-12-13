|
Angelo J. Barberio, 78, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Washington, DC., a son of the late Thomas and Edith McMullen Barberio. Angelo was the owner operator of Barberio's Auto Repair in Jeannette for more than 50 years. He was a veteran, having served with the Marine Corps. Angelo was a former member of the Bible Fellowship Church, in Irwin. He was a man of integrity who took pride in his profession and a strong work ethic. Angelo was also an avid animal lover and adored his canine companion, Precious. In addition to his parents, Angelo was predeceased by his twin brother, Dominic "Mick" Barberio; and a sister Elaine Barberio. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia George Barberio; daughters, Dana Ballantyne and husband, Keith, of Jeannette, and Roseena McLaughlin and husband, Tom, of North Huntingdon; his grandchildren who he loved and treasured, and who considered him the best Pap Pap, Mareena and Jake Ballantyne, Danny Hawk (Erika) and Tommy McLaughlin; a great-grandson, Daniel Hawk; a sister, Edith M. Barberio, of Jeannette; brothers, Thomas Barberio and wife, Christine, and Anthony Barberio and wife, Beverly, all of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. The Jeannette Combined Veterans will hold services at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment with military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019