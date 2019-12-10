|
|
Angelo Joseph Delaini Jr., 87, of Greensburg, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home with his wife and son by his side and surrounded with love. He was born Feb. 18, 1932, in South Huntingdon Township, the youngest and last surviving child of the late Angelo and Margaret (Righini) Delaini Sr. Angelo enlisted in the Navy and served on board the USS Rochester during the Korean War. He was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, where he had served as an usher, a home Communion assistant, a member of church council and assisted for many years with weekly Lenten lunches. Angelo was also a lifetime member of the William Marconi Italian Beneficial Society, Smithton, served on the Educational Society of Westmoreland County, Greensburg, and worked on his reunion committee for the South Huntingdon High School Class of 1950. Angelo was extremely proud to have played on the Mon Valley American Legion Baseball Team that won the 1950 All State Title. He received his teaching degree from California University of Pennsylvania, and, prior to retirement, Angelo worked for the Yough School District, where he served in various capacities as an educator, athletic director, football coach, baseball coach and administrative assistant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Albert (Ann) Delaini, John (Mabel) Delaini and James (Dorothy) Delaini; three sisters, Mary (Paul) Rechichar, Dora (Smithy) Sethman and infant Hildreth Lorraine Delaini; and brother-in-law, David Truxal. He is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Darlene D. (Truxal) Delaini; two sons, Kevin L. Delaini and his partner, George Huha, of Fort Myers, Fla., and David Angelo Delaini, of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Kimberly R. Sinnamond and her husband, Stanley, of Ruffsdale, and Kelli Jo Taylor and her husband, Thomas, of Sutersville; five grandchildren, Jessica Sinnamond, Samantha (Shane) Kerti, Hayley Sinnamond, Thomas Taylor and Jayden Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Liam Kerti; a very special cousin, Gwen (Odelli) German and her husband, Pete, of Smithton; two sisters-in-law, Dona (Truxal) DeFelice and her husband, Pierre, of Greensburg, and Darcy (Truxal) Kincaid and her husband, H.B., of Valparaiso, Ind.; and numerous devoted nieces, nephews and many cherished friends.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, with the Rev. Brian Chaffee officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, with full military honors accorded by the Post 33 Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Bartolomucci for many years of compassionate care. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019