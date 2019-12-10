Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church
140 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Delaini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo J. Delaini Jr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo J. Delaini Jr. Obituary
Angelo Joseph Delaini Jr., 87, of Greensburg, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home with his wife and son by his side and surrounded with love. He was born Feb. 18, 1932, in South Huntingdon Township, the youngest and last surviving child of the late Angelo and Margaret (Righini) Delaini Sr. Angelo enlisted in the Navy and served on board the USS Rochester during the Korean War. He was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, where he had served as an usher, a home Communion assistant, a member of church council and assisted for many years with weekly Lenten lunches. Angelo was also a lifetime member of the William Marconi Italian Beneficial Society, Smithton, served on the Educational Society of Westmoreland County, Greensburg, and worked on his reunion committee for the South Huntingdon High School Class of 1950. Angelo was extremely proud to have played on the Mon Valley American Legion Baseball Team that won the 1950 All State Title. He received his teaching degree from California University of Pennsylvania, and, prior to retirement, Angelo worked for the Yough School District, where he served in various capacities as an educator, athletic director, football coach, baseball coach and administrative assistant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Albert (Ann) Delaini, John (Mabel) Delaini and James (Dorothy) Delaini; three sisters, Mary (Paul) Rechichar, Dora (Smithy) Sethman and infant Hildreth Lorraine Delaini; and brother-in-law, David Truxal. He is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Darlene D. (Truxal) Delaini; two sons, Kevin L. Delaini and his partner, George Huha, of Fort Myers, Fla., and David Angelo Delaini, of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Kimberly R. Sinnamond and her husband, Stanley, of Ruffsdale, and Kelli Jo Taylor and her husband, Thomas, of Sutersville; five grandchildren, Jessica Sinnamond, Samantha (Shane) Kerti, Hayley Sinnamond, Thomas Taylor and Jayden Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Liam Kerti; a very special cousin, Gwen (Odelli) German and her husband, Pete, of Smithton; two sisters-in-law, Dona (Truxal) DeFelice and her husband, Pierre, of Greensburg, and Darcy (Truxal) Kincaid and her husband, H.B., of Valparaiso, Ind.; and numerous devoted nieces, nephews and many cherished friends.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, with the Rev. Brian Chaffee officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, with full military honors accorded by the Post 33 Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Bartolomucci for many years of compassionate care. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -