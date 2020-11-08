1/1
Angelo N. Alesi
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelo Nick Alesi, 77, of Greensburg, went home to Heaven after fighting a long, courageous battle of many illnesses Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born May 6, 1943, in Latrobe, a son of the late Angelo and Ida Marie (Saxman) Alesi. Prior to retirement, he had been a steelworker for Teledyne Vasco, Latrobe, for 42 years, now known as Allegheny Technologies. He was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, where he served as an usher. His greatest passions were hunting, fishing, cooking and garage sales. He truly enjoyed talking with everyone he met and was a mentor to many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan E. (Hohn) Alesi; and two brothers, Anthony and Bruce Alesi. He is survived by his wife, Marian (Fajt) Alesi and his beloved beagle, Mazy; his son, Nicholas Alesi and wife, Michelle, of Export; his daughter, Michele Alesi, of Greensburg; two stepdaughters, Amy Brant and husband, James, of Salisbury, Md., and Holly Shaffer and husband, Bob, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Maria Dustin (Matt), of Blairsville, Sarah Jo Alesi, of Torrance, Emily Shaffer, of Greensburg, Michael Shaffer, of Greensburg, and Nathan Brant, of Salisbury, Md.; great-granddaughter, Grace Dustin; his brother, Roland Alesi and wife, Rosie, of Winter Park, Fla.; a special sister-in-law, Cheryl Alesi; and a number of in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, 1715 Poplar St., South Greensburg. Interment is private. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 40 people at a time and masks will be enforced. A special thank you to Fresenius Kidney Care Family No. 1176, Excela Home Health Care, and the many physicians who have taken such good care of Angelo during his long illness. Also, a special thank you to the Highmark nurses and many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved