Angelo Nick Alesi, 77, of Greensburg, went home to Heaven after fighting a long, courageous battle of many illnesses Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born May 6, 1943, in Latrobe, a son of the late Angelo and Ida Marie (Saxman) Alesi. Prior to retirement, he had been a steelworker for Teledyne Vasco, Latrobe, for 42 years, now known as Allegheny Technologies. He was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, where he served as an usher. His greatest passions were hunting, fishing, cooking and garage sales. He truly enjoyed talking with everyone he met and was a mentor to many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan E. (Hohn) Alesi; and two brothers, Anthony and Bruce Alesi. He is survived by his wife, Marian (Fajt) Alesi and his beloved beagle, Mazy; his son, Nicholas Alesi and wife, Michelle, of Export; his daughter, Michele Alesi, of Greensburg; two stepdaughters, Amy Brant and husband, James, of Salisbury, Md., and Holly Shaffer and husband, Bob, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Maria Dustin (Matt), of Blairsville, Sarah Jo Alesi, of Torrance, Emily Shaffer, of Greensburg, Michael Shaffer, of Greensburg, and Nathan Brant, of Salisbury, Md.; great-granddaughter, Grace Dustin; his brother, Roland Alesi and wife, Rosie, of Winter Park, Fla.; a special sister-in-law, Cheryl Alesi; and a number of in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, 1715 Poplar St., South Greensburg. Interment is private. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 40 people at a time and masks will be enforced. A special thank you to Fresenius Kidney Care Family No. 1176, Excela Home Health Care, and the many physicians who have taken such good care of Angelo during his long illness. Also, a special thank you to the Highmark nurses and many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. www.bachafh.com
