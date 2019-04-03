Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo DiPiazza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Angelo P. DiPiazza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Angelo P. DiPiazza Obituary
Dr. Angelo P. DiPiazza, 86, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Evelyn (Morganti) DiPiazza; father of Michael (Nanette) DiPiazza, David DiPiazza and Dina (Michael) Toner; grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Nicholas, Daniel and Angela; brother of Antonette Bracale; and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. His parents, Tony and Rose DiPiazza; a sister, Connie Adamo; and a brother, Vincent DiPiazza, preceded him in death. Angelo graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1950, Washington and Jefferson College in 1954, and Temple University Dental School in 1962, and served in the Army from 1954-1956. He practiced dentistry in Monroeville from 1962 through 2017. He was a longtime usher at and member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and was an active member of the Monroeville Lions Club for more than 50 years. All those who knew Angelo in life experienced his love, generosity and passion for everything he undertook.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Bernadette Church. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 3 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now