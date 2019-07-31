Home

James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
Angelo Santella Obituary
Angelo Santella, 97, of North Versailles, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Pasquale and Philomena (Orfitelle) Santella; beloved husband of Julia Santella; loving father of Angelo Santella Jr. and Patrick Santella; brother of Anna Marie Hook and Elaine Soulier; survived by five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary and Margaret; and brother, Anthony. Angelo was a member of Purple Heart, the American Legion, Green Valley Fire Department, , VFW, Marine Corps and McKeesport Sportsman League.
There will be no visitation. Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 31 to Aug. 8, 2019
