Angie M. Szekely


1991 - 08
Angie M. Szekely Obituary
Angie M. Szekely, 27, of Penn Township, passed peacefully, with her family by her side, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born Aug. 28, 1991, in Monroeville, to William and Carolyn (Remly) Szekely. In addition to her parents, Angie is survived by her brother, Timothy (fiancee, Sarah) Szekely; maternal grandparents, Carl and Arlene Remly; paternal grandparents, Gerald and Janet Szekely; nephews, Cole and Levi Szekely; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Szekely. Angie was a loving and caring person who was always there to help her friends or family, and truly had a heart of gold.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery--Denmark Manor.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 20 to June 21, 2019
