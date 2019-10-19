|
Anita Louise Keefer, 61, of Scottdale, passed away at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Anita was born Feb. 15, 1958, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Meade and Mary T. (Leonard) Keefer. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, David "Dave" Keefer (July 21, 1995) and James "Jim" Keefer (July 2, 2018); and her sister, Kathy Keefer King (June 20, 2011). Anita was a devoted sister, aunt, niece and cousin. She worked as a retail clerk for many years in the Scottdale area and was a member of the Partner Parish of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, in Scottdale. She was also a member of the Bullskin Senior Citizens and a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1976. Her family affectionately referred to her as "Weezer" and she loved family outings, attending St. John's Church, the Bullskin Seniors and many area festivals with her dear friend, Ruthie. "Our Weezer was a good hearted sister, sister-in-law, aunt and wonderful friend to many!" Anita was an organ and tissue donor, providing a "gift of life" to those in need. Anita will be sadly missed by her loving family; her siblings, Charlene Hayes, Chuck Keefer and his wife, Jackie, Linda Brown and her husband, Harry, all of Scottdale, Regina Eicher and her husband, Bruce, of Kingview, Amy Keefer, of Scottdale, and Bob Keefer and his wife, Judy, of Perryopolis; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and her special cat, Babe.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, (724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com). At Anita's request, there will be no viewing, visitation or service.
Memorials may be made to at 724-837-5468. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 19, 2019