Anita Louise Burns O'Brien, of Austin, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, and is in rest after a long and brave battle with leukemia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward J. and Florence Marcinko Burns. Anita was born and raised in Mt. Pleasant. She made her mark in D.C., Kansas City, New York, Taiwan, Dallas, and Austin, and leaves behind an extensive and loving family and countless friends across the country. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David P. O'Brien, of Turtle Creek; son, Jason O'Brien; daughter, Erinn O'Brien; grandson, Anthony Brookbank; daughter, Shannon Lippe, son-in-law, Matthew Lippe, and granddaughter, Josephine Lippe; son, Patrick O'Brien; and brother, Patrick Burns, of La Plata, Md.
A celebration of Anita's life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or cards, donations can be made in her name to (lls.org).
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 15, 2019