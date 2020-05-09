Ann C. Bechtold
Ann C. Bechtold, 97, of Bolivar, died peacefully Wednesday May 6, 2020, with her husband at her side. She was born Jan. 12, 1923, in Bolivar and was a daughter of the late Luigi Dominick (DeAmicis) and Carina DeRugeris Dominick (DeAmicis). Luigi and Carina immigrated to the United States from Abruzzo, Italy, in 1913. Their name was changed from DeAmicis to Dominick when they arrived at Ellis Island. Ann was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Seward but was a lifelong member of St. Mary's in Bolivar until its closing. She owned and operated Dom's Deli in Bolivar, where she was famous for her spaghetti. "Annie" lived in Bolivar all her life and was reportedly its oldest resident. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Peer, and her two brothers, Willard and Anthony Dominick. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, James E. Bechtold, who she married Dec. 27, 1947; her son, James R. Bechtold, of Latrobe; her two daughters, Karen Gerlach (Rob), of Greensburg, and Jane Bishop (Lee), of Owings Mills, Md.; one grandson, Jeffrey Gerlach (Stephanie), of Boston Mass.; as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation and burial in St. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville, was private for family. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
