Ann Capiross, 92, of Upper Burrell Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family. Ann was born in Arnold, daughter of the late Frank and Maria (Montelone) Iozzi DiMuzio. She graduated from Arnold High School in 1945, and from Citizens General Hospital Nursing School in 1948. She worked in her field of passion for nearly 40 years. Aside from caring for her patients, Ann loved taking care of children, playing bingo and working on her farm. She was affectionately known as "Grandma Farm." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Capiross in 2001; and all three of her siblings, Joseph Iozzi, Louis Iozzi and Rose DiMuzio; and her eldest granddaughter, Nicole Neilen, in 1978. She is survived by three daughters, Susan (Frederick) Neilen, of Lower Burrell, Patricia (Rick) Varhola, of Lower Burrell, and Luann (Kenneth) Logan, of Youngwood; one son, Thomas Capiross, of Plum and eight grandchildren, Jess (Nicole) Neilen, Jacquelyn (Garth) Stewart, Amy (Travis) Watterson, James Edwards, Jennifer Neilen, Nicholas (Hillary) Capiross, Kayleigh (Matthew) Cevario, and Mia Logan; and 11 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at noon by a funeral Mass in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery Mausoleum, Arnold. Donations may be made in Ann's name to The Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N, Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
.