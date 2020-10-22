Ann Zurich DiRado, 97, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital. She was born March 3, 1923, in Wilmerding, a daughter of the late John and Jessie Zurich. Prior to her retirement, Ann was a factory assembler for Westinghouse Electric with more than 40 years of service. She was a member of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, Monroeville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emil DiRado; brothers, Stephen, Ed and Michael Zurich; and sister, Mildred Feals. She is survived by her sister, Mary Zurich; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 2110 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
