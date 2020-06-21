Ann Dobson (Somerhalder) McBride, 86, of Kilbuck Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late James McBride and Walt Dobson; dear mother of Lynn (Ralph) Bertram and David (Helen) McBride; grandmother of Ashley, Adam, Aaron, Pam, Craig and Tim; also, survived by her next-door neighbors, Bill and Alicia; and many other family members and friends. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE LLC., 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202, 412-766-7000. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the McDonald-Linn Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be donated to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, or Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary, 1859 Depot Road, Salem, OH 44460. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.mcdonald-linn.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.