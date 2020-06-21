Ann Dobson McBride
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Dobson (Somerhalder) McBride, 86, of Kilbuck Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late James McBride and Walt Dobson; dear mother of Lynn (Ralph) Bertram and David (Helen) McBride; grandmother of Ashley, Adam, Aaron, Pam, Craig and Tim; also, survived by her next-door neighbors, Bill and Alicia; and many other family members and friends. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE LLC., 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202, 412-766-7000. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the McDonald-Linn Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be donated to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, or Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary, 1859 Depot Road, Salem, OH 44460. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.mcdonald-linn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
412-766-7000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved