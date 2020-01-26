|
Ann Elizabeth (Kokott) Brasile, 87, of Latrobe, passed peacefully at home Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Known also as "Annie" or "Annaliese," she was born March 19, 1932, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, and raised in the loving home of her parents, Joseph and Katherine (Kaul) Kokott in Russelsheim, Germany. She survived the war with her six siblings, Gertrude, Margaret, Willie, Erma, Katherine "Katie," and Joseph "Jupp," most of whom she has now been reunited with. She was a phenomenal wife to her late husband, Joseph Brasile; an outstanding, selfless mother to her six children, Rosemary Ejabat, Angela Brasile and former husband, David Ervin, Louis Brasile and wife, Pearl, Terese Brasile and lifelong partner, James Braden, Gino Brasile and wife, Beverly, and Francis Brasile and wife, Marsha; lastly, an incredible Oma to her nine beloved grandchildren, Terra Brasile, Michael Brasile, Salomeh Ejabat, Ashlee Ejabat, Alicia Chapa, Erik Brasile, Celeste Kepple, Cierra Brasile, and Emma Brasile; in addition to her great- and great-great-grandchildren. She endured many hardships and challenges throughout her life, always pulling through with a twinkle in her eye and a smile. She exemplified all a Christian should be, and was considered an angel on this earth by most. She was admired for many great qualities: loving, kind, hardworking, resilient, strong, and forgiving, just to a name a few. As a nurse's aide at Latrobe Hospital for 30-plus years, a German immigrant, and a parishioner of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, she took pride in all that she did. She enjoyed dancing, children, especially infants, dogs, music, Pittsburgh Pens, Steelers, the World Cup, and of course, cooking and cleaning. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. She was an amazing woman who never stopped giving her best and lived life to its fullest. She was a light to this world that was brighter than her blue eyes. She was loved dearly and will be missed always. Her motto in life was to "keep going," which inspired her license plate "Oma on the run." This is very similar to the sentiment of a local German monk, Archabbot Boniface Wimmer, O.S.B., as he said, "Forward, always forward, everywhere forward! We must not be held back by debts, bad years, or difficulties of the times. Man's adversity is God's opportunity." She was always moving onward, no matter the obstacle. Now, for the last time, she has moved onward into the kingdom of God. Ann's family would like to extend thanks to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care provided in her time of need.
Services and interment will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Ann, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
