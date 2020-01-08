Home

Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:15 AM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Florian Parish
Route 981
United, PA
Ann J. Beveridge


1921 - 2020
Ann J. Beveridge Obituary
Ann J. (Chelan) Beveridge, 98, of Norvelt, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Excela Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family. She was the wife of the late James D. Beveridge, who passed away Feb. 5, 1981. The couple shared almost 40 years of marriage together. Born Nov. 18, 1921, in Renovo, Ann was the daughter of Anthony and Anna (Kralj) Chelan. In her teenage years, she moved to Norvelt with her parents and became one of the original residents. For several years, she worked as a seamstress at the Norvelt Garment Factory, and later prepared meals for Father Feeney at the church. Ann was a longtime member of St. Florian Parish, United, and a past auxiliary member of the Altar Society. She loved her parish and often volunteered at the parish festivals. She was previously active as a volunteer at the Mt. Pleasant Senior Center. Ann greatly enjoyed tending to her gardens, sewing, cooking, reading and completing jigsaw puzzles. She was talented in needlecraft and won 99 ribbons at the county fair, including one best of show. Ann is survived by three sons, Robert J. Beveridge and wife, Saiyud, of Pickerington, Ohio, David R. Beveridge, of Alma, W.Va., and James J. Beveridge, of Norvelt; one daughter, Jeanie A. Morgan and husband, Dr. Edward, of Latrobe; one daughter-in-law, Linda Beveridge, of Norwalk, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Melisa Beveridge, Stacey Beveridge Smith, Lynn Dugger (Jim), Candace Cackowski (Frank), Renee Morgan, Faith McGrady (Andrew) and Brigitte Morgan; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Ann was preceded in death by her son, John T. Beveridge; one daughter-in-law, Beth A. Beveridge; one sister, Christine Vitiello; and three brothers, Frank Chelan, Joseph Chelan and Anthony Chelan.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, 2245 Mt. Pleasant Road, Norvelt. Transfer prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Parish, Route 981, United, PA, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Interment will directly follow at St. Florian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Florian Parish, P.O. Box 187, United, PA 15689.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
