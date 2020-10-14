Ann J. Biricocchi, 91, of Arnold, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Albert for 70 loving years; loving mother of David (Marcina) and Alan (Terry) Biricocchi; grandmother of four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and sister of Mary Louise Bonazza, Bruce Drummond and the late Bud Drummond. Per Ann's wishes, all services will be private and entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 724-335-0100. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com
