|
|
Ann Lazarchik, 83, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Greensburg, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. She was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Dover, Mass., a daughter of the late Burr and Harriet Howe Richards. Ann was a graduate of Simmons College, School of Business. She did some work as a paralegal, but made her real living by being a great homemaker. She had attended Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. Prior to retirement in Greensburg, Ann and her husband, Gregory, raised their family in Mt. Lebanon. Ann enjoyed sewing, quilting and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She will be remembered for her agreeable nature, kind heart, compassion and love for all of God's creatures, especially her beloved dog, Arrow. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gregory Lazarchik; and two brothers, Douglas and Bruce Richards. She is survived by three sons, Gregory (Christine) Lazarchik Jr., of Mt. Lebanon, Steven (Natasha) Lazarchik, of Oakland, Calif., and Douglas Lazarchik, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Laura (Michael) Jones, of Hollidaysburg; six grandchildren; and a sister, Janice Webb, of Arlington, Va.
There will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
If you wish to honor Ann's memory, donations may be made to the , ASPCA or a local animal shelter. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 14, 2019