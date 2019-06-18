Ann Marie "Toots" Antonicelli, 76, formerly of South Greensburg, passed away peacefully May 29, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Anna and Peter Ritzo and was born Nov. 24, 1942, in Yukon. She married the love of her life, James Domenic Antonicelli, in 1964, and they lived happily in South Greensburg for 41 years before his passing in 2006. Ann is survived by son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Patti Antonicelli, of Spring Creek, Nev.; daughter Aimee Rice, of Bethel Park; stepdaughter Jeanie White, of Grapeville; eight grandchildren, Jimmy, Shaun, Alexandra, Gabrielle, Zachary, Griffin, Mason and Isabella; three great-grandchildren, James (Nico), Lola and Maverick; a niece and several nephews; and other loving family members. Ann was preceded in death by her two brothers, a nephew and a stepson: John, Pete and Johnny Ritzo, and James Antonicelli (Mim). Ann and James are sorely missed but will live on forever in the hearts of their friends and loved ones. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary