Ann M. Ohr, 92, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at home. She was born July 24, 1928, in Bovard and was a daughter of the late George and Catherine Olshefski Plonsky. Ann was Catholic by faith and had been a member of the former St. Bede Church, where she was a Eucharistic minister to the homebound and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She worked for Nutrition Inc. for the Greensburg Salem School District and was an avid bowler and belonged to the Friday Afternoon Mix League and the Senior Ladies Bowling League. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Homer G. Ohr; an infant son, James Michael Ohr; three sisters, Mary Zyvith, Verna Dennell and Violet Rhome; and three brothers, John, Ed and George Plonsky. She is survived by a son, Jerry W. Ohr (Denise), of Scottdale; three daughters, Judy Wiessbock, of Greensburg, Jeanne Zanone, of Lavallette, N.J., and Joan Penzera (Joseph), of Jacksonville, Fla.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Minyon, of San Antonio, Texas, and Stella Geiger, of Jeannette; a brother, Stan Plonsky (Virginia), of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Ann from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Additional viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of her funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with Father Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. The family understands, because of the current health care concerns, some may feel uncomfortable with visiting. They would just ask that you remember Ann and the family in your prayers. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Meals on Wheels, the Sisters of Charity Memory Care Center, Visiting Angels, Westmoreland County Area on Aging and Promise Hospice for their kind and considerate care and support of both Ann and her family. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to Sisters of Charity Memory Care Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, www.scsh.org. Ann has entrusted her care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 27, 2020.
