Ann Marie (Bieleski) Grzywinski, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mrs. Grzywinski was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Angeline Cavezza Bieleski. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Ann Marie was a graduate of Ramsay High School. She was proud of her service in the Air Force, stationed in Denver, Colo., from 1956 to 1958. Ann Marie had been employed as a store clerk for the former Honeybear Store. She was a devoted mother and a friend to many. Ann Marie is survived by her loving family, her devoted son, Michael P. Grzywinski, of Pittsburgh, and by her brother, Stanley (Tom) Bieleski, of Clinton, Tenn. In addition to her parents, Ann Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Grzywinski, in 2009. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A parish wake service will be held in the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A blessing service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Pius XParish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.