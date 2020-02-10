Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
204 Eagle St
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
204 Eagle St
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
204 Eagle St
3:30 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:30 PM
Service
204 Eagle St
1:30 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:30 PM
Funeral Mass
204 Eagle St
2:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church
Mt. Pleasant, PA
Ann Marie Grzywinski


1937 - 2020
Ann Marie Grzywinski Obituary
Ann Marie (Bieleski) Grzywinski, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mrs. Grzywinski was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Angeline Cavezza Bieleski. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Ann Marie was a graduate of Ramsay High School. She was proud of her service in the Air Force, stationed in Denver, Colo., from 1956 to 1958. Ann Marie had been employed as a store clerk for the former Honeybear Store. She was a devoted mother and a friend to many. Ann Marie is survived by her loving family, her devoted son, Michael P. Grzywinski, of Pittsburgh, and by her brother, Stanley (Tom) Bieleski, of Clinton, Tenn. In addition to her parents, Ann Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Grzywinski, in 2009. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A parish wake service will be held in the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A blessing service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Pius XParish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
