|
|
Ann Overly, 55, of South Huntingdon Township, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Amber House in Mt. Pleasant. She was born Dec. 11, 1964, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Dr. Philip Reilly, MD and the late Rosellen Sullivan Reilly. She was a registered nurse, working at her father's practice in Smithton, a graduate of Chatham Collage and WCCC, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Scottdale. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Overly. She is survived by her daughter, Breanna Morton; her father, Dr. Philip Reilly; and two sisters, Susan Cassidy and husband, Sean, of Richmond, Va., and Christine Swope, of Hunker. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Scottdale, with Father Elmer Alforque officiating. L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Smithton is in charge of arrangements.