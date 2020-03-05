|
Ann S. (Krisko) Adams, 95, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in San Diego, Calif. She was born April 12, 1924, in Greensburg, where she resided throughout her working years. She and her husband, Chuck, both retired from Braun Baking Co., and relocated to North Port, Fla., in 1986. She is survived by her sons, Scott Pratt, of San Diego, Calif., and Mark Pratt, of Sarasota, Fla., and daughter, Jamelle Buskey, of Herminie; granddaughters, Mary Leonard and husband, Gene, and Ann Adams and husband, Mike; great-grandson, Gene Leonard; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Angeline Krisko; husband, Charles "Chuck" Adams, born Feb. 28, 1929, died Jan. 25, 2006; former husband, Robert "Bob" Pratt; brothers, Robert and Victor Krisko; sister, Josephine Wisneski; son, Gary Pratt; and great-grandson, Quentin Leonard. A memorial service will happen in Greensburg at a later date.