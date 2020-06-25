Ann T. Dankovich
1922 - 2020
Ann T. (Novak) Pisarcik Dankovich, 98, of Murrysville, formerly of Delmont, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 16, 1922, in Czechoslovakia, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Zondlak) Novak. Prior to retiring, Ann was employed in the fashion industry in sales. She was a longtime member of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Murrysville. She enjoyed bowling, going on bus trips and attending AARP luncheons. Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Spending time with her beloved family was very important to her. She will be dearly missed by her devoted daughters, Jean Pienta Loase (Jim), of Ohio, Charlene Pisarcik Jackson (Lou), of Murrysville, and Norrice "Nory" Pisarcik-King, (Rich), of Clarksburg; sister, Mary Fairman, of Kittanning; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, James Barnett (Toni), Deneen White (James), Dawn Hendrix (Scott), Shawn Loase, Mike Jackson (Jen), Tiff Vargson (Jeff) and Audrey Jackson; 10 great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Tyler, Ally, Chelsea, Mason, Dustin, Ethan, Khalaijah, Xander and Rejan; and four great-grandchildren, Johnny, Olivia, Heavyn and Jameson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Teddy Pienta, John P. Pisarcik and Nick Dankovich; and daughter, Diane Pienta-Barnett. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Blessing and committal services for Ann will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Father Anthony W. Ditto, of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church officiating. Interment in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Vandergrift, will be private. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.
