Ann Victoria Answine, 92, of Penn, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born March 25, 1926, in Rankin, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Sasak) Zagorac. Ann was a devout catholic and a member of the former St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church in Penn and recently a member of Ascension Roman Catholic Church in Jeannette. She was known for her quick wit and enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Samuel Answine, in 2008; three brothers, George, Louis and Joseph Zagorac; and her sister, Helen Zagorac. Ann is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne Palcic (Ron), with whom she had been residing in Greensburg; two grandchildren, Alexandra Bodell (Tyler), of Arlington, Va., and Adam Palcic (Rachel), of Pittsburgh; and a special nephew, her church and dinner buddy, Mark Answine. Ann's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers of Medi Home Hospice for the compassionate care given to her in her final days.

Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ascension Church with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Private interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery.

