Anna Barbara Doerr, 98, of Cabot, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Home, in Cabot. Born Oct. 5, 1921, in Jefferson Township, Anna was the daughter of Elmer Henry Montag and Frieda Zeisler Montag. Anna was a housewife who enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing, reading and playing the piano and organ. For years, she taught piano lessons to many students in her home. She also volunteered at Concordia, playing the piano for weekly sing-a-longs. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, where she served for 60 years as organist and choir accompanist. In the 1980's she worked as a baker at Concordia Lutheran Home in Cabot. Many people fondly remember her pies, cookies and sticky buns. She was also a member of the Saxonburg VFW Post 7376 Ladies Auxiliary. Surviving are her children, Barbara (John) Laskey, of Raleigh, N.C., Daniel (Patricia) Doerr, of Wallingford, Conn., and Sharon (Mark) Schmetzer, of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, Brian Doerr, Nathan Doerr, Amanda (Doerr) Mottola and Kalli (Schmetzer) Furlong; and seven great-grandchildren. Anna also is survived by her brother, Allen Montag, of Floral City, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Norma Patterson and Erma Rummel, and her husband of 73 years, Elmer Doerr (2015). A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Music Ministry at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.