Anna Belle "Anne" (Sowers) Baluh, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. She was born Dec. 9, 1928, in Latrobe, to Louis and Roseanna Sowers; the sister of Lois Ritenour, Faye Musick, William Sowers, and Richard Sowers. Upon graduation from Latrobe Senior High School in 1946, she completed nursing training and worked in the nursery at Latrobe Hospital until her retirement. A woman of incredible faith, she was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she volunteered much of her free time, and a Worthy Matron in Eastern Star Chapter 221. She often spoke about her love for playing the violin and her stint as a tuba player in the high-school marching band. In her free time, Anne enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, and baking. Above everything, Anne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She married her husband, Donald R. Baluh, on Oct. 27, 1951, and the two created a love story that lasted throughout their lives. Anne was eternally proud of her only daughter, Carolynn Dawn Dietz, with whom she shared her talents for music, baking, and gardening. She loved being Grandma to Sarah Ondriezek and "AB" to great-granddaughter Emma Garrighan; she was known for baking copious amounts of chocolate chip cookies to send them. She loved family vacations to Rehoboth Beach ("the shore"), taking care of her family, Sunday dinners, and eating ice cream with her daughter and granddaughters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Pastor Richard Sowers; sister, Lois Ritenour; and husband, Donald R. Baluh. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Shawn) Dietz, of Penn Township; granddaughter, Sarah Ondriezek, and great-granddaughter, Emma Garrighan, both of Pittsburgh; sister, Faye Musick; brother, Pastor William Sowers; cousin, Donna M. Kantorik; sister-in-law, Doris Lori; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
.