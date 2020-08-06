Anna D. Lucchetti, 92, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 10, 1927, in Greensburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blaso and Katie Rose; husband, Louis Lucchetti, to whom she was married for 54 years; a sister, Katherine Deditch; a brother, Angelo Rose; and a son-in-law, Howard Piper. She is survived by a son, Michael (Robin) Lucchetti, of Jeannette; daughter, Mary Lou Piper, of Greensburg; son, Mark (Donna) Lucchetti, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Sherry (Matt) Watts, Richard (Jennie) Lucchetti, Chad Piper, Greg (Mary Catherine) Piper and Jill Lucchetti; and five great-grandchildren, Andrew and Ashley Watts and Jacob, Joseph and Vincent Lucchetti. She was employed by Bell Telephone before staying home to raise her family. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg, and the Cercemaggiore Association. She spent most of her life dedicated to the caretaking of her children, grandchildren and other family members. She was a talented seamstress and baker, known for her delicious nut rolls and cherry and apple pie cakes. She enjoyed playing pinochle, talking on the phone and spending time with her family, above all things. She lived her life by the Golden Rule of "Do unto others as you would have done to you" and imparted that lesson to all her family. She had a deep faith and devotion to the Blessed Mother, Mary. She will always be remembered for her kind and generous spirit. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com
