Anna Drylie, 96, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She was born Aug. 12, 1923, in Forbes Road, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Koshurba. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeannette. She enjoyed sewing, canning and cooking. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her husband, Leon A. Drylie, and several siblings. She is survived by a son, Ronald J. (Allyn) Drylie, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Karie (Kevin) Beaulieu and Adam Drylie; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 27, 2020