Anna "Joan" Duez, 92, a resident of Kelly's Personal Care Home, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born Sept. 5, 1926, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late Daniel and Alice Gardner Ranier. Prior to her retirement, Joan was employed by Bell Telephone Co., the former Gillespie's Department Store in Jeannette, and Seton Hill Daycare Center. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, and its Rosary Altar Society. Joan also was an avid bingo and card player. In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Duez, in 2012; and a brother, James "Ducky" Ranier. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce McLaughlin and husband, Terry, of Greensburg, and Mary Sue Duez, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Kelly McLaughlin, Jenna Komarinski and husband, Matt, Amy Deponte, and Matt Deponte; great-grandchildren, Alice and Amelia Komarinski; and several nieces and nephews. Joan's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of both Kelly's Personal Care Home, and Medi Hospice, for all of the kind and compassionate care that Joan and her family received.

As per Joan's request, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend Joan's funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary