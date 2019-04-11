Anna Hunka, 28, originally from Mercersburg, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. Anna was born July 13, 1990, in Sellersville, and graduated from Mercersburg Academy in 2008. She was an amazing talent and a kind soul. Anna was blessed with a beautiful voice and the ability to perform. Her friends spoke of her compassion and helping them through their rough times. Anna was described as "an amazing person and a fierce friend". One friend wrote, "Another beautiful soul was sent to be with the angels". Anna is survived by her husband, Paul Dyhrman, of Gardnerville, Nev.; mother, Karen (Sprock) Hunka, who is living in Damongo, Ghana; father, Alois Hunka, from St. Thomas, Pa.; three brothers, Joshua, of Greensburg, Jacob (wife Kate), of Erie, Colo., and Trevor, of Greensburg; and an aunt and several cousins.

A memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, in St. Florian Catholic Church, United, with a reception following the Mass at the church's Community Hall.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Florian's building fund or to your local humane society. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary