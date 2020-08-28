1/
Anna Hutchison
1936 - 2020
Anna "Pug" Bier Hutchison, 84, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. She was born May 26, 1936, in Wilpen, a daughter of the late John G. and Gretta A. Nicely Bier. She was a devoted member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ligonier. Anna retired from Mellon Bank 28 years ago. She was an avid bowler and card player. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond "Gabe" Hutchison; as well as her sister, Betty L. Rummell; brothers, George E. Bier and James H. Bier; niece, Nadine Bier; and nephew, Edward Bier Jr. Anna is survived by her loving niece, Patty Gordon (Bob), of Wilpen; grandnephews, Chris Gordon (Jenna), of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Richard "Joey" Gordon (wife, Susan and sons, Parker and Riley). of Charlotte, N.C.; and nephew, Sean Bier. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, with her pastor, Josh Ricketts, officiating. Private interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Special thanks to Kelly's PCH of Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church in Ligonier. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
