Anna J. Harrold


1940 - 2020
Anna J. Harrold Obituary
Anna J. Harrold, 79, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant and was a daughter of the late Steven Permuko Sr. and Anna M. (Hudock) Sobolik. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Baker; a brother, Steve Permuko and wife Karen; three nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Harrold.
There will be no public viewing or services. Interment will take place in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
The family wishes to thank the staff of floor A-3 and C-2 at Westmoreland Manor for their care of Anna. Online condolences are welcome at www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 28, 2020
