Aunt Ann had a way of making everyone feel special. She always had something encouraging to say. She called our family the million dollar family. My earliest memories were of her making her dog do tricks and making her car hop!! My last visit I told her that my son, Winston, reminds me of her brothers and she was so happy that their memory lives on. I will always have a special place in my heart for her and will pass her memory to future generations. She loved Jesus and her family

Tiffany Haddock

Family