Anna J. (Gilarski) Szwarc, 94, of Braddock, passed away peacefully, at Providence Point in Scott Township, Saturday, April 4, 2020, with her family at her side. Previously, she was a resident of The Willows in Kennedy Township. Born and raised in Braddock, Anna was a devout member of Sacred Heart Church. After graduating from Braddock High School, she worked at Westinghouse and Wonday Films until she met the love of her life, Joseph "Red" Szwarc. They married in 1950 and had four daughters. She was extremely active in the church and was a Rosary Mother. She volunteered with her children's school events and was a member of the Polish National Alliance. Anna served holiday meals to the guys at the Polish Club and enjoyed volunteering at Braddock Hospital. She also loved to play bingo, but her favorite time was spent with her grandchildren. She was the loving mother of Kathleen Szwarc, Joanne (Jeff) Naugle, Andrea Szwarc (Mark Alfred) and Ann Marie "Mimi" (Joseph) O'Donnell; and cherished grandmother of Marissa and Justin Naugle and Joseph O'Donnell. Anna leaves behind her sisters, Theresa Kobylanski and Josephine Pallotta; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her deceased husband, Joseph, Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Catherine Gilarski; and her siblings, John, Anthony "Anners," Charles "Cuddy," Stanley, Frances and Josephine Gilarski, Mary Sidor and Helen Maszkiewicz. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, her viewing and service will be private at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. Anna will be laid to rest at Braddock Catholic Cemetery in Braddock Hills. After this pandemic ends, family and friends will be invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Parish, Sacred Heart Church in Braddock Hills. Contributions in memory of Anna can be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 (), or a .