Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Zruno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna J. Zruno


1938 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna J. Zruno Obituary
Anna J. Zruno, 80, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. She was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Kebe) Cvitkovic. Prior to retirement, she had been a bookkeeper for Zruno's AAMCO Station, Southwest Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Zruno; and her brother, Paul A. Cvitkovic. She is survived by two daughters, Suzanne and Samuel Gates, of Bella Vista, Ark., and Carolyn Stahl, of Greensburg; her brother, Joseph Cvitkovic, of Scottdale; five sisters, Mary Rebosky, Evangeline Sever and husband Joseph, and Ms. Josephine Cvitkovic, all of Greensburg, and Pauline Falcone and Kathleen Dorko and husband Joseph, all of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. All services are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626; or the Tri-City Meals on Wheels, 716 Foster St., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now