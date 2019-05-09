Anna J. Zruno, 80, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. She was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Kebe) Cvitkovic. Prior to retirement, she had been a bookkeeper for Zruno's AAMCO Station, Southwest Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Zruno; and her brother, Paul A. Cvitkovic. She is survived by two daughters, Suzanne and Samuel Gates, of Bella Vista, Ark., and Carolyn Stahl, of Greensburg; her brother, Joseph Cvitkovic, of Scottdale; five sisters, Mary Rebosky, Evangeline Sever and husband Joseph, and Ms. Josephine Cvitkovic, all of Greensburg, and Pauline Falcone and Kathleen Dorko and husband Joseph, all of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation. All services are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626; or the Tri-City Meals on Wheels, 716 Foster St., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary