Anna Pillar Jara, 94, of Greensburg, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Kelly Personal Care Home, Greensburg. She was born July 6, 1925, in Farrell, Pa., to Joseph and Anna Franek Pillar. Anna was a housewife and homemaker. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church of New Alexandria, where she belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society. Ann was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Ben Jara. She is survived by her four children, a son, Michael and wife, Sylvia Jara, of Columbiana, Ohio, a daughter, Kathleen and husband, Raymond, of Salem, Ohio, a daughter, Bernardine and husband, Nicholas Merenda, of New Alexandria, and a son, Thomas Jara and wife, Theresa, of West Newton; eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, newhousefuneralhome.com. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L., officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019