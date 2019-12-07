Home

POWERED BY

Services
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Jara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Jara


1925 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Jara Obituary
Anna Pillar Jara, 94, of Greensburg, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Kelly Personal Care Home, Greensburg. She was born July 6, 1925, in Farrell, Pa., to Joseph and Anna Franek Pillar. Anna was a housewife and homemaker. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church of New Alexandria, where she belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society. Ann was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Ben Jara. She is survived by her four children, a son, Michael and wife, Sylvia Jara, of Columbiana, Ohio, a daughter, Kathleen and husband, Raymond, of Salem, Ohio, a daughter, Bernardine and husband, Nicholas Merenda, of New Alexandria, and a son, Thomas Jara and wife, Theresa, of West Newton; eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, newhousefuneralhome.com. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L., officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -