J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Anna K. Kaputa


1930 - 2020
Anna K. Kaputa Obituary
Anna K. (Bossick) Kaputa, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant. She was born Jan. 24, 1930, in Horning, Pa., and was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Melinski) Bossick. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin, a former member of the Christian Mothers/Women's Guild and also a member of the funeral choir. Anna was also a former member of several area bowling leagues. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kaputa; brothers, Jack Bossick, killed in action during World War II, Robert, Edward and Bernard Bossick; and a sister, Helen Bossick. Surviving are two children, Richard J. Kaputa and his wife Sandra, of Mt. Pleasant, and Linda Cook and her husband Robert, of Vandergrift; a grandson, Christopher Cook; a brother, Donald Bossick, of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Sugar.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Promise Hospice, 121 N. Main St., Suite 310, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
