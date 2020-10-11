Anna K. Peksa, 93, of Greensburg, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 6, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Mary (Petrina) Kolbosky. Ann worked for a candy vendor in the 1940s, serving all three of Greensburg's movie theaters. After marriage, she readily adapted to family life. She took great pride in her abilities as an outstanding cook and an excellent baker. She loved having company and being a consummate hostess. There was "always room for one more" at Ann's table, a trait she instilled in her entire family. Ann was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, and the church's rosary altar society in the early years. She served as the Brownie Troop's assistant leader and the Girl Scouts Troop Leader. She was a teacher's aide for several years and taught many third graders how to read. In later years, she and Ed were very active in two antique car clubs: the Coke Center Region and the International Ford Retractable Car Club. As owner of a '57 Retractable, Ann could explain the operations and history of the car down to the smallest detail. Ann was an enthused fan of polkas, czardas, and classic movies of the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. Above all, family was everything to her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edward J. Peksa; son, Thomas E. Peksa; infant daughter, Julianna; three sisters, Martha Bisko, Virginia Koshir and Sharon Shirey; and four brothers, Rudolph Jr., Louis, Eugene and Larry Kolbosky. She is survived by her son, Leo G. Peksa, of Greensburg; two daughters, Chrisanne Baker and husband, Gregory, of West Newton, and Stephanie Hazlett and husband, Brant, of Mt. Carmel, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bernadine Blaszkowski and Esther Mascherma and husband, Louis, all of Greensburg; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Kolbosky and Mary Jean Kolbosky, both of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. www.bachafh.com
