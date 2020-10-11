1/1
Anna K. Peksa
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna K. Peksa, 93, of Greensburg, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 6, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Mary (Petrina) Kolbosky. Ann worked for a candy vendor in the 1940s, serving all three of Greensburg's movie theaters. After marriage, she readily adapted to family life. She took great pride in her abilities as an outstanding cook and an excellent baker. She loved having company and being a consummate hostess. There was "always room for one more" at Ann's table, a trait she instilled in her entire family. Ann was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, and the church's rosary altar society in the early years. She served as the Brownie Troop's assistant leader and the Girl Scouts Troop Leader. She was a teacher's aide for several years and taught many third graders how to read. In later years, she and Ed were very active in two antique car clubs: the Coke Center Region and the International Ford Retractable Car Club. As owner of a '57 Retractable, Ann could explain the operations and history of the car down to the smallest detail. Ann was an enthused fan of polkas, czardas, and classic movies of the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. Above all, family was everything to her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edward J. Peksa; son, Thomas E. Peksa; infant daughter, Julianna; three sisters, Martha Bisko, Virginia Koshir and Sharon Shirey; and four brothers, Rudolph Jr., Louis, Eugene and Larry Kolbosky. She is survived by her son, Leo G. Peksa, of Greensburg; two daughters, Chrisanne Baker and husband, Gregory, of West Newton, and Stephanie Hazlett and husband, Brant, of Mt. Carmel, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bernadine Blaszkowski and Esther Mascherma and husband, Louis, all of Greensburg; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Kolbosky and Mary Jean Kolbosky, both of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved