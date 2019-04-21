|
|
Anna K. Saville, 93, of Penn Township, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born Aug. 28, 1925, in Adamsburg, Pa., to the late David and Lillian (Bigelow) Moyer. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Saville; loving mother of Lynn Saville and Randi (Dan) Bigler; grandmother of Nathan (Joie) Bigler and Michael Baloh; great-grandmother of Ashley and Logan Bigler; and sister of the late Edna King, Doris DeFalco, Jean Mowry, and Donald Moyer.
Arrangements were entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 21, 2019