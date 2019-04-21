Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Saville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna K. Saville


1925 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna K. Saville Obituary
Anna K. Saville, 93, of Penn Township, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born Aug. 28, 1925, in Adamsburg, Pa., to the late David and Lillian (Bigelow) Moyer. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Saville; loving mother of Lynn Saville and Randi (Dan) Bigler; grandmother of Nathan (Joie) Bigler and Michael Baloh; great-grandmother of Ashley and Logan Bigler; and sister of the late Edna King, Doris DeFalco, Jean Mowry, and Donald Moyer.
Arrangements were entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now