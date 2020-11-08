Anna K. Stevenson, 94, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Redstone Highlands. She was born Dec. 7, 1925, a daughter of the late Frank and Julia Ulbrecht Pittner. Prior to retirement, she was a teller and bookkeeper at Union National Bank. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Jeannette. Anna enjoyed playing cards and board games with her grandchildren, cooking and baking, and she loved to dance, especially the jitterbug and polkas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Ted" Stevenson; four brothers, Frank, Edward, John and George; four sisters, Mary, Elizabeth, Helen and Margaret; two infant babies; a sister-in-law, Patricia Wilkinson; and a brother-in-law, John Carroll Jr. She is survived by her sons, Mark Stevenson and his wife Kim, of Level Green, and Ted Stevenson and his wife Janet, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her grandchildren, who were her biggest joy, Yvonne Morrissey, Christina Davis and husband Jason, Zachary Stevenson, and Molly Stevenson; great-grandchildren, Carter, Cooper, and Juliana Davis, Charles Brown IV and John Morrissey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9 until time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Face masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 314 Bullitt Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644, or the Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund at www.redstonehighlands.org
. Anna's family would like to thank the staff of Redstone Highlands, especially Donna and Gretchen, for the compassionate care they gave Anna. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
