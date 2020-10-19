Anna K. (Murray) Tempio, 86, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Brookdale, Latrobe. Born Jan. 17, 1934, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late John W. Murray and Louise C. (Kuhn) Murray. Anna was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe, where she volunteered baking bread, and also volunteered at the Gristmill. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Sears Vision. Anna was an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening and trips to casinos. Above all, she loved being with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Tempio; one brother, William M. Murray; and one sister, Betty Lou Lawry. Anna is survived by one son, Joseph P. Tempio and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe; one daughter, Jill A. Tempio and her fiance, Otis Case, of Ligonier; five stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
