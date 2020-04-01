|
|
Anna Louise (Grubbs) Baker, 89, of Trafford, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Turtle Creek, a daughter of the late John and Emma Irene (Bichsel) Grubbs. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a manager for Woolworth Restaurant. She was a member of the Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome P. Baker, and three brothers and a sister. Surviving are four sons, Jerome N. Baker, of North Huntingdon, Dennis J. Baker, of North Huntingdon, Randall K. Baker and his wife, Doris, of Trafford, and Lorenza J. Baker, of North Huntingdon; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a brother, James Grubbs and his wife, Marcella, of Ardara, sisters, Betty Jean Rodgers ,of Ardara, Emma Harrison and Cathy Anderson and her husband, Jack, sister-in-law, Annie Grubbs, all of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the strict guidelines that we must adhere to at this crucial time, visitation and services will be private. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3380 Nehrig Hill Road, Ardara, PA 15615. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.