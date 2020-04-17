Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Scialabba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna L. Scialabba


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna L. Scialabba Obituary
Anna L. Scialabba, 64, of Rural Ridge, Indiana Township, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence. Anna was born March 27, 1956, in Bridgeport, Conn., and was the daughter of the late James and Phoebe (Berg) Scialabba Sr. Anna worked at Break and Eat, Etna, and was known to her patrons as "Dreamboat Annie." She enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, spending time with her grandkids, and tinkering with cars and anything she thought she could fix or make better. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Salmon, of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Kayne (Breanna) Quinn, of Newport News, Va., Eric Quinn, of Cowansville, and Jasmine and Kathryn Trusiak; great-granddaughter, Diana Quinn; siblings, James W. Scialabba Jr., of Katy, Texas, Nancy Scialabba, of Shaler, and Marianne Salzman, of Wexford; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Anna Marie and Frank Scialabba. Funeral arrangements were private in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton. For online condolences, please visit westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -