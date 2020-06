Anna Marie Campbell, 94, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry. She was born April 21, 1926, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Charles Lovell Brown and Margaret (Schmucker) Brown. She was a 1944 graduate of Greensburg High School and a 1947 graduate of the Latrobe Area Hospitals Nursing Program. Prior to her retirement, she was a registered nurse for Vulcan Mold and Iron Co. in Latrobe. She was also a Latrobe Hospital aide and a volunteer for the American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard F. Campbell; her sister, Peggy Knapp and her husband Erwin; her brother, Walter B. Brown and his wife Mary Dean; and a nephew, William Knapp. She is survived by her children, Marsha Pasaniello and her husband Vincent, of New Jersey, and David B. Campbell, of Iowa; her grandchildren, Amy Buckney (Christian) and Anthony Pasaniello (Jojay); her great-grandchildren, Gianna and Julia Buckney, Alexandra Pasaniello and Rejay and Mico Fernan; her close cousins, Trudy and Dave Teats; two nieces; and many additional cousins in the local area. Private interment will take place in Unity Cemetery. HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org . To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com